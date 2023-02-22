Disneyland Announces Opening for Its Newest Hotel

The Disneyland Resort's next on-site hotel will open to guests in September, the resort announced today.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will open reservations on March 15 for Disney Vacation Club members calling 800-800-9800, followed by Disneyland Magic Key holders the next day. And the day after that, March 17, bookings will open to the public for the new hotel. If you are not in DVC, the number to call for reservations is 714-956-6425.



Concept images courtesy Disneyland

The Villas will be the fourth tower in the Disneyland Hotel complex at the resort. The 344-room, 12-story tower will include two-person duo studios inspired by The Jungle Book, deluxe studios that sleep up to four guests and are inspired by The Princess and the Frog or Sleeping Beauty, and one-bedroom villas for up to five guests and two-bedroom villas for up to nine guests, inspired by Fantasia or The Princess and the Frog.

And for the big spender in your life, the hotel will offer two-story, three-bedroom Grand Villas, inspired by Bambi, Frozen, and Moana. Those feature a full-sized kitchen, dining area, and double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to an outdoor balcony.

