Walt Disney World Expands After Hours Event to Epcot

Looking for a way to ride Epcot's new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster without the hassles of a virtual queue or long standby line?

Walt Disney World today announced it is adding Epcot to its Disney After Hours event line-up. Disney After Hours is a hard-ticket event that runs select evenings and includes limited-capacity, after-hours admission to a Disney World theme park, plus free snacks and character meet and greets.

Disney After Hours started at the Magic Kingdom, then expanded to Disney's Hollywood Studios and the Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park (as Disney H2O Glow After Hours) and now will happen at Epcot, the home of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster.

The event runs from 10pm to 1am, with ticket-holders allowed to enter the park without an additional ticket or reservation starting at 7pm. Disney After Hours will run on 11 Thursdays and one Wednesday between June 1 and August 24 this summer, with ticket prices running $129 to $139 plus tax per person, depending upon the date. Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can get tickets for $99 plus tax.

Tickets will go on sale to guests of select WDW hotels on February 28, with the sale opening to the public on March 3.

