San Diego's Stadium is Coming to Legoland

Legoland California will welcome its hometown to the park's iconic Miniland on on March 23, the park announced today.

To celebrate the impending opening of the San Diego section of its Miniland, Legoland California today unveiled its 150,000-brick model of the city's stadium, Petco Park.



Images courtesy Legoland California

Petco Park is the home to the San Diego Padres baseball team as well as the annual Holiday Bowl college football game. Earlier this week, Legoland's Master Model Builders took their Petco Park to the real Petco Park for a photo shoot.

When it opens next month, Legoland California's Miniland San Diego will include models of the Rady Shell, Hotel Del Coronado, California Tower at Balboa Park, Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, and scenes from the San Diego coastline, as well as the Lego Petco Park.

Here is our walk-around video of Legoland California's Miniland, as construction was just beginning on Miniland San Diego.

