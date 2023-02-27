Cirque du Soleil Updates Its Walt Disney World Show

The Cirque du Soleil show at Walt Disney World has a new look. "Drawn to Life" has introduced some new acts into the production.

"Drawn to Life" honors Disney animation through acrobatics and choreography, which tell the story of a young girl named Julie, whose father was a Disney animator. You can read my full review of the production here - Review: Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World

Updates to the show include:

"Icarian Games," a new act that which honors Disney's animated forests through a two Ethiopian acrobatic artists

New aerial hoop artists in the "Dream of Colors" act

A 'flying' guitarist joining the Rhythmic Gymnastics act.

Cirque du Soleil also has added new musical compositions to the production, which plays most Wednesdays through Sundays in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district. I haven't seen the updated version yet, so I would be happy to hear from anyone who has, in the comments.

Tickets start at $75, but "Drawn to Life" is offering discounted admission to Florida residents, Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members via the Cirque du Soleil website.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)