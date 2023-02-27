Serengeti Flyer Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today officially opened its new thrill ride, Serengeti Flyer.

This S&S Screamin' Swing matches the record-setting specs of Tidal Surge at sister park SeaWorld San Antonio, flinging riders up to 135 feet in the air at speeds approaching 68 miles per hour. It's located at the old Rhino Rally load station site in the park, so riders can enjoy views of the park's Serengeti Plain as they ride... assuming they can keep their eyes open, of course.

Here's a POV video of Serengeti Flyer, provided by the park.

Visiting Busch Gardens

