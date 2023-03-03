Food and Wine Festival Returns to Disney California Adventure

Plant-based food is taking center stage this year as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns today to the Disneyland Resort.

The entire menu at California Adventure's Paradise Garden Grill has gone plant-based for this year's Food & Wine Festival, led by a Torta de Chilaquiles [$13.99], with green chilaquiles, chorizo beans, chipotle crema, pickled onions, cilantro, and avocado spread on telera bread.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

Other plant-based items on the Paradise Garden Grill menu include Impossible Gyro Fries [$12.99], Bulgogi Fried Rice [$14.49], and Buffalo Mac and Cheese [$13.99] with roasted cauliflower in Buffalo sauce.

Sip and Savor Pass tasting portions also are available in addition to the entree sizes that can be bought via Mobile Order on the Disneyland app. Twelve festival marketplaces are back at the event this year, offering a wide variety of tastes and drinks inspired by the Golden State.

New items this year include an elote paleta [$6] - sweet corn paleta with parm crema, chile-lime seasoning, corn crunch and cilantro - at Golden Dreams,

Impossible nacho mac and cheese [$7] at Avocado Time,

and Kenny's family cheesecake [$6.50], topped with mixed berry compote at Berry Patch.

On the entertainment side, Hollywood Backlot Stage will host Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party for kids ages 3-11 who want to decorate cupcakes, while culinary demonstrations also will run on the stage on Fridays through Sundays. Across the park in Grizzly Peak, the original Soarin' Over California returns again during the festival, too.

Visiting the Festival

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival continues through April 25. Park reservations are required, and discounted multi-day tickets are available through our partner's Disneyland tickets page, with savings up to $160 for residents of Southern California.

For our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney California Adventure, Disneyland, and other top theme parks across the world, please visit our our Theme Park listings page.

