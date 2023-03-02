Disney Drops New Haunted Mansion Movie Trailer

Disney has released a trailer for its upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which opens this summer.

Inspired by the dark ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, who hires "spiritual experts" (including LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson) to help get the haunts out of her newly purchased old house.

"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast," Director Justin Simien said. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

Theme park fans will find of Easter eggs in the trailer, which includes visual references to the Haunted Mansion ride's portrait gallery, stretch room, hatbox ghost, ballroom, the bride in the attic, and even hitchhiking ghosts.

Disney's Haunted Mansion movie premieres in theaters on July 28.

Replies (3)