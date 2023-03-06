It's Snoopy, Elmo, and Mario, Oh My!

Are you ready for a parade that includes Nintendo, Minions, Sesame Street, and Snoopy? Then pack your bags for Osaka, because the new No Limit! Parade opened last week at Universal Studios Japan.

The new production offers floats and character units featuring Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Minions, Sesame Street, Sing, and - for the first time in a Universal theme park parade - Mario Kart and Pokemon. (Remember that Universal owns the theme park rights to Sesame Street and Peanuts in Asia.)

The photos below come from the Twitter account of Thierry Coup, the Chief Creative Officer and Senior Vice President for Universal Creative, who - despite earlier media reports - does not appear to have left the company after all, as he seems to be spending an enormous amount of time inside Universal theme parks recently.

Here is Universal Studios Japan's TV commercial for the new parade:

And I found this POV online:

