Disney's New Private Port Aims for Summer 2024 Debut

The Disney Cruise Line has announced a target date for the opening of its second private port of call in the Bahamas.

Lighthouse Point, on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, will open in summer 2024, DCL announced today. Joining Castaway Cay to become Disney's second private port of call in the archipelago, Lighthouse Point will offer a focus on Bahamian culture, art, and habitat.

"At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” DCL Vice President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said. "We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty."



The adult-exclusive beach at Lighthouse Point. Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

To that end, a Bahamian art and culture pavilion will join the family beach and adult-exclusive beach at Lighthouse Point, which also will offer a family water play area with two slides, water drums, fountains and a dedicated space for toddlers, a kids' club with "The Little Mermaid"-themed splash pad, 20 premium family cabanas for rent, as well as a line-up of recreational activities plus new port adventures that will take passengers beyond Lighthouse Point to explore more of Eleuthera.



Family water play area

"Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way," Kevin Thomas, Lighthouse Point's creative director from Walt Disney Imagineering, said. "We're focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine."

A solar array onsite will provide at least 90 percent of Lighthouse Point's power, while elevated pathways will help limit ongoing impact upon the island's landscape. Disney also designed the port's pier site to avoid the need for dredging.

Lighthouse Point will open for guests on select sailings in summer 2024. More details, including inaugural itineraries, will be released in the months to come.

