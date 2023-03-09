Six Flags Opens New Water Coaster Ride

Aquaman: Power Wave officially opens to the public Saturday at Six Flags Over Texas. The Arlington, Texas theme park previewed the water coaster for invited media today.

The MackRides PowerSplash water coaster shuttles riders back and forth along 2,000 feet of track, up and down two 150-foot towers, before the finale of a face-down splashdown at 63 mph.

"It has been a long time coming, but we are now ready to introduce an epic new water coaster to our guests at Six Flags Over Texas," Park President Richard Douaihy said. "Our friends at Mack Rides have created a unique and thrilling experience - the first ride of its kind in North America."

Aquaman: Power Wave has a 48-inch height requirement to ride.

