Warner Bros. to Celebrate 100 Years of Movie Music

Warner Bros. will continue its 100th anniversary celebration with a special chamber music concert of the studio's greatest hits - on its historic studio lot.

"Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros." will hold two performances on April 6 in the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The Orchid Quartet will perform 17 works from Warner Bros. films and television shows, from "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" to "Shallow" from 2918's "A Star is Born."

"It's an incredible honor to be able to come together and celebrate the studio’s 100-year anniversary with a special and unique concert series on the historic Warner Bros. lot - home to so many beloved films and television series," Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, said. "We are proud to be part of this remarkable milestone and look forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind experience with the fans to honor the past, present, and future of Warner Bros. in one unforgettable evening."

The program will be:

The Wizard of Oz - Somewhere Over the Rainbow (1939)

Casablanca - As Time Goes By (1942)

Singin’ in the Rain - Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

A Star is Born - The Man That Got Away (1954)

Scooby-Doo - Theme Song (1969)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Pure Imagination (1971)

The Exorcist - Theme Song (Tubular Bells) (1973)

Purple Rain - Purple Rain (1984)

Batman - Main Theme (1989)

Friends - I’ll Be There for You (1995)

Selena - Dreaming of You (1997)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Suite (2001)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - Hogwarts’ Anthem (2005)

Inception - Time (2010)

Man of Steel - Flight (2013)

Wonder Woman Suite (2017)

A Star is Born - Shallow (2018)

Candlelight Concerts brings local string quartets and other small ensembles to perform in candlelit settings in iconic locations. The 100 Years of Warner Bros. show will play in 50 other cities around the world, with local musicians performing, in addition to the performance in Burbank. A complete list of cities and links to buy tickets are available on the Candlelight Concerts website. Tickets for the performances on the Warner Bros. lot range from $40-85.

Albert, Sam, Harry, and Jack Warner founded the Warner Bros. Pictures on April 4, 1923. (Apparently, 1923 was a big year for starting companies that would grow to dominate the global entertainment business.) Today, the studio lot in Burbank welcomes guests to its Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, while Warner Bros. also operates studio attractions outside London and in Northern Ireland, with another location soon to open in Japan.

