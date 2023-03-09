Knott's Boysenberry Festival Returns This Weekend

The annual Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns to Knott's Berry Farm tomorrow, offering dozens of food and drink selections featuring the iconic berry made famous by Walter Knott's berry farm.

I attended a tasting preview of the festival at Knott's last week, where we were offered the chance to sample a few of the items that will be available for sale during the festival.

A six-item tasting card will be available for $55, and restaurants across the property - including Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant - will be offering Boysenberry Festival items a la carte.

Entertainment at the festival this year will include the comedy melodrama "Riverboat Revenge" in the Bird Cage Theatre, as well as the "Knott's Preserved" musical, celebrating the park's history, on the Calico Stage. A Boysenberry pie eating contest will highlight the Boysenberry Fun and Games, as well.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival continues daily through April 16.

