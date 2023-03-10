Watch Disney's New Robot Go for a Flip

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro showed off a couple new innovations from Walt Disney Imagineering during a presentation at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

"Disney’s 100-year legacy is built on the intersection of creativity, innovation, and storytelling," D'Amaro said. "We're humbled by the fact that millions of people choose Disney as their vacation destination every year to escape into our beloved stories. To our guests around the world, I want to tell you that we’ve only just begun."

In his "Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling" presentation, D'Amaro brought out the Incredible Hulk meet and greet character that appeared last year at Disney California Adventure. But he also showed that WDI could work in the opposite direction, too, by crafting a much smaller character for a Disney meet and greet.



Meeting Tinker Bell at SXSW. Photo courtesy Disney

The life-sized (which, in this case, means "tiny") Tinker Bell can have a live conversation with guests, allowing the character to come to life in a different way in the parks, where Tink has been a human-sized face character up until now.

D'Amaro also welcomed to the stage a presentation of a new dynamic robot, developed by WDI. The roller-skating "Judy Hopps" robot can tumble as well as slide, completing a somersault for the festival audience.

"The dynamic robot incorporates motion-capture data to create performances that evoke emotion, giving Disney Imagineers a new way to bring out a characters’ personality," Disney said in a press release about D'Amaro's presentation.

