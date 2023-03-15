Disney Cast Welcomes Return of 'Happily Ever After'

At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Tuesday night, thousands of Disney cast members welcomed the return of the park's nighttime spectacular, Happily Ever After.

The popular 2017 fireworks and projection mapping show closed last year to make way for Disney Enchantment, celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. Disney is closing both of its 50th anniversary shows with the close of the 18-month "Most Magical Celebration" this month, with Happily Ever After officially returning on April 3. (Epcot Forever also returns the same night.)

Tonight, Disney threw a "Cast Life" party for its employees, inviting thousands of them and their guests to watch a preview of Happily Ever After's return.

Happily Ever After follows a familiar Hero's Journey narrative arc, which reaches an amazing nadir with projection mapping depicting a burned and ruined Cinderella Castle. But hope, love and belief overcome adversity and Disney's heroes find their happily ever after... perhaps inspiring all of us to do the same.

With the show's return, Walt Disney World is using the expansion of projection mapping ability that Disney Live Entertainment brought to Main Street USA for Disney Enchantment to allow Main Street to project Happily Ever After's castle imagery as well.

Judging from the warm reaction of last night's crowd - with hundreds of cast members singing Happily Ever After's theme song as they packed Main Street to exit the park - this production should be well received when it returns next month.

