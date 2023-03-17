TRON Coaster to Soft Open at Disney World Next Week

The new TRON Lightcycle Run will be available on a soft open basis starting March 20, Walt Disney World announced today.

Both the virtual queue and Individual Lightning Lane will be active during the soft open period, so it's pretty much going to be normal procedure for entry to the new Vekoma family launch coaster. The virtual queue will open each day at 7am in Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app, where Individual Lightning Lane passes also will go on sale. That price will vary by date. A second-chance virtual queue will open for guests inside Magic Kingdom at 1pm. There will be no standby queue.

The soft open will run through April 2. The ride will be closed to the public on April 3 in advance of its official opening on April 4.

Laurie and I rode the new coaster during Disney's press event this week, and here is our review: Scale Makes the Magic on Disney World's TRON Lightcycle Run.

