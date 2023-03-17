Tame the Runaway Railway With Disneyland's New RC Toy

When Mickey's Toontown opens Sunday, Disneyland fans will be able to experience Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in a new way.

They'll be able to control it.

Toontown's EngineEar Souvenirs store will be selling a new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train, starting Sunday. The $149.99 toy will will allow users to control a miniature version of the vehicle from Disneyland's new dark ride.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Disney has sold plenty of RC toys before, but this one offers something different. The RC controller directs the locomotive while its two, untethered train cars follow along wirelessly. It's the Pied Piper of RC toys.

If one of the carts gets separates from the locomotive, it will shimmy until the locomotive gets back in range, at which point the car will begin following the locomotive again.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train includes six characters: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Chuuby, Donald, and Daisy. The characters can be posed inside the cars, and when you do, that will trigger audio of one of 13 different character sayings. The combination of where you place characters in which cars determines what sound you will get.

The train is intended for ages three and up, and batteries are included. It's one of 21 new items hitting the shelves inside EngineEar Souvenirs when all of Mickey's Toontown reopens to guests on Sunday. For more about what guests will find in the land, please see our companion post, Everything We Saw Inside Disneyland's New Toontown.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train will go on sale at the Walt Disney World Resort at a later date.

