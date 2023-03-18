Come Watch the Grand Reopening of Mickey's Toontown

Mickey's Toontown reopens to the public tomorrow at Disneyland. But the park invited reporters to preview the land today, and our Brian and Roxy were on scene to capture the experience.

Mickey Mouse and his friends - including the Disney Parks premiere of Pete - helped Disneyland President Ken Potrock reopen the land.

We previewed the land for you, based on a press tour earlier this month, so please go read Everything We Saw Inside Disneyland's New Toontown for those details. Today was our first chance to record a video walking around Mickey's Toontown, however.

And here is an on-ride POV of the refurbished and renamed Chip 'n' Dale's GADGETcoaster.

The whole reason for the refurb was Disney's addition of Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway, which is housed in the new El CapiTOON Theater at the center of the land. In case you missed it, here is our review of that experience, which includes a plussed queue featuring a retrospective of Mickey Mouse's career: Take Two's a Keeper for Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway

Update: Tomorrow is also the official debut of Pete as a Disney Parks meet and greet character. We got a first look today.

