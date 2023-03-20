Disneyland Is Bringing Back Another Star Wars Ride

Another attraction overlay is coming back to Disneyland this spring.

Hyperspace Mountain will return to Disneyland as the park brings back Star Wars Month, starting May 1. Disney's Star Wars retheme of its Tomorrowland roller coaster puts riders in the middle of a dogfight between X-wings, TIE fighters and Star Destroyers, all accompanied by the iconic Star Wars theme music.

Star Wars Month will run until June 4 at Disneyland and will include special food and drinks as well as character appearance. Disneyland will reveals all the details on those later.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the original Soarin' Over California is playing during that park's Food and Wine Festival, through April 25, for fans looking to experience for another limited-time attraction switch before it goes away again.

