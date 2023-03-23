Walt Disney World, Cast Member Union Agree to $18 Pay Deal

The union representing Walt Disney World cast members has reached a deal with Disney that will give workers an $18 hourly minimum wage this year.

Services Trades Council Union leaders are recommending that members ratify the deal, which will go up for a vote March 29. Workers who now earn Walt Disney World's current minimum hourly pay of $15 will see their pay rate increase retroactively to $16 an hour, effective October 1 of last year, with full back pay going to all eligible union workers. Pay will increase to $17 upon ratification of the deal, and then again to a new minimum of $18 an hour this December.

"Securing an $18 minimum hourly rate this year, increasing the overall economic value of Disney's original offer, and ensuring full back pay for every worker are the priorities union members were determined to fight for. Today, we won that fight," STCU President Matt Hollis said.

The deal then will see the minimum hourly rate for current workers increase to $20.50 by October 2026, with the minimum rate for workers hired after December 3 this year increasing to $20 by October 2026.

That's just the minimum. Workers starting in several classifications will receive more:

Union Dishwashers: From $15 to $18 immediately, ending at $22 in October 2026

Union Housekeepers: From $17 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in October 2026

Union Bus Drivers: From $18 to $20.50 immediately, ending at $24.50 in October 2026

Cook 2 (union prep cook): From $16.40 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in October 2026

Cook 1 (union line cook): From $19 to $23.10 immediately, ending at $27.10 in October 2026

Union Chef Assistant: From $20 to $24.60 immediately, ending at $28.60 in October 2026

The deal between Disney's unions and the company also provides eight weeks of paid Child Bonding Leave, which is a new benefit for Disney cast members.

The Services Trades Council Union - including IATSE Local 631, IBT Local 385, TCU Local 1908, UFCW Local 1625, UNITE HERE Local 362, and UNITE HERE Local 737 - represents 45,000 workers at the Walt Disney World Resort. Those workers voted in February voted to reject Disney's previous offer.

The new deal puts Disney $1 ahead of rival Universal Orlando, which announced a new $17 an hour minimum just after Disney's workers rejected that previous offer. Universal's team members do not have a union, but Disney's size helps ensure that whatever deal its unions negotiate becomes the standard in the Orlando service industry labor market.

