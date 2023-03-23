Universal Orlando Releases Horror Nights Dates, Tickets

Single-night tickets and hotel packages are on sale now for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 1 at Universal Orlando this year, running Wednesday through Sunday nights until October 29, plus October 31's Halloween night, which falls on a Tuesday this year. Ticket prices vary by night and range from $79.99 to $119.99 plus tax per person per night.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights will offer 10 houses and five scare zones, plus live shows and select attractions inside Universal Studios Florida. So far, Universal has announced only a Chucky-themed house for this year's event.



Just got this promo T-shirt for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in the mail from Universal Orlando. See you in the fog this fall!

Express Passes, RIP Tours and daytime Unmasking the Horror Tour tickets also are now on sale, withe Frequent Fear passes to come later. See Universal Orlando's website for those links.

