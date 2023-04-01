The 'April Insider' Guide to Visiting Disneyland

As a Theme Park Insider, I would suggest the following tips to get the most from a day at Disneyland:

1. Plan ahead: Research the park's attractions, shows, and dining options in advance, and make a prioritized list of what you want to do and see.

2. Arrive early: Disneyland tends to be less crowded in the first few hours after opening, so arriving early can help you beat the crowds and minimize your wait times.

3. (*) Use FastPass or MaxPass: These services allow you to reserve a spot in line for popular attractions, reducing your wait time and maximizing your ride experiences.

4. Take advantage of single rider lines: If you're willing to ride alone, single rider lines can significantly reduce your wait time for certain attractions.

5. Use the Disneyland app: The app provides real-time information on wait times, show schedules, and dining options, as well as mobile ordering for select restaurants.

6. Stay hydrated and fuel up: Bring a refillable water bottle and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day, and be sure to take breaks to rest and recharge.

7. Be flexible: Keep in mind that ride closures, weather, and other unexpected events can impact your plans, so be prepared to adjust your itinerary as needed.

By following these tips, you can maximize your time and enjoyment at Disneyland and make the most of your theme park experience.

What are the best rides at Disneyland?

There are many great rides at Disneyland, and which ones are considered the best can be a matter of personal preference. However, here are some of the most popular and highly recommended rides that many visitors enjoy:

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: This classic boat ride takes you through a pirate-filled adventure with incredible theming and effects.

2. Haunted Mansion: This spooky ride takes you through a haunted house filled with ghosts and ghouls. It has incredible theming and special effects that make it a fan favorite.

3. Indiana Jones Adventure: This thrilling ride takes you on an action-packed journey through a booby-trapped temple, complete with special effects and surprises.

4. Space Mountain: This high-speed roller coaster takes you on a journey through space, with twists and turns in the dark that make for an exciting ride.

5. Splash Mountain: This log flume ride takes you through a fun adventure based on the characters from Disney's Song of the South, and ends with a thrilling drop into the water.

6. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: This classic roller coaster takes you on a wild ride through a mining town, with twists and turns that are sure to delight.

7. It's a Small World: This classic ride takes you on a gentle boat journey through a world of singing dolls, showcasing different cultures and countries around the world.

Again, which rides are considered the best can vary from person to person, but these are all highly recommended and popular attractions at Disneyland.

What should I do first to minimize my wait times?

I can suggest some general tips to help you minimize your wait times:

1. Arrive early: Get to the park before it opens so that you can be one of the first people in line for popular attractions.

2. Start with the most popular rides: Head to the most popular rides first thing in the morning. These rides typically have the longest wait times later in the day, so it's best to ride them first when the lines are shorter.

3. (*) Use FastPass: Take advantage of FastPasses to skip the lines at popular attractions. As soon as you arrive at the park, head to the kiosks for your chosen attractions and grab FastPasses for later in the day.

4. Use the single rider line: If you don't mind riding alone, single rider lines can be a great way to bypass long waits at popular attractions.

5. Use the Disneyland app: The Disneyland app provides real-time wait times for attractions, so you can plan your route accordingly and avoid long lines.

6. Ride during parades and shows: When the parades and shows are happening, lines for attractions tend to be shorter. Take advantage of this time to ride popular attractions.

Remember, ride wait times can change throughout the day based on a variety of factors, so it's impossible to predict with certainty which rides will have the shortest wait times. However, by following these tips, you can maximize your chances of having shorter wait times and a more enjoyable experience at Disneyland.

So which popular rides should I start with?

The most popular rides at Disneyland tend to have the longest wait times, especially during peak season and weekends. To avoid long lines, it's a good idea to prioritize these rides and do them first thing in the morning. Here are some of the most popular rides at Disneyland that you should consider doing first in the morning:

1. Rise of the Resistance: This popular ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been known to have wait times that exceed several hours, so getting a boarding group as soon as the park opens or arriving at the park before it opens is the best way to experience it with minimal wait times.

2. Indiana Jones Adventure: This thrilling ride is another popular one that often has long wait times. Heading there first thing in the morning is a good way to experience it with minimal wait times.

3. Space Mountain: As one of the most popular rides in Disneyland, Space Mountain tends to have long lines throughout the day. Riding it first thing in the morning can save you a lot of time waiting in line.

4. Splash Mountain: This log flume ride is another popular one that can have long wait times, especially on hot days. Riding it first thing in the morning before the temperature heats up can be a good way to experience it with minimal wait times.

5. Peter Pan's Flight: This classic ride has always been popular and has wait times that can exceed an hour or more during peak season. Going on this ride first thing in the morning can save you a lot of time waiting in line.

Remember, popular rides tend to have long wait times throughout the day, especially during peak season. By prioritizing them and doing them first thing in the morning, you can maximize your chances of experiencing them with minimal wait times.

(*) Editor's Note: Hmmm, it appears that our Miss "A.I."'s information is a bit out of date.

