It's Time to Say Goodbye to These Disney World Favorites

Hold on to your mouse ears, Disney fans - Walt Disney World's most famous icon is going away as we know it. And Disney is closing several popular new attractions, as well.

Disney World has officially ended its 50th anniversary celebration, marking the end of a year and a half of special events and experiences.

The celebration kicked off on October 1st, 2021, with new attractions, merchandise, food, and entertainment offerings throughout the parks. Guests enjoyed an array of limited-time offerings, including special character experiences, fireworks displays, and more.

One of the most highly anticipated additions was the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT, which whisked guests away on a thrilling 3D ride through Gusteau's kitchen. Other notable highlights included the "Disney Enchantment" fireworks show at Magic Kingdom, which celebrated the park's iconic attractions and characters, and "Disney KiteTails," an all-new daytime show at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Another crowd-pleaser was the "Harmonious" nighttime spectacular, which lit up the skies above World Showcase Lagoon with fireworks, lasers, and water fountains. The show featured classic Disney songs reimagined by international artists, creating a truly unique and memorable experience.

As part of this transformation, Disney also announced that it will be retiring the "Disney Enchantment" nighttime spectacular and "Harmonious" show, which were created specifically for the 50th-anniversary celebration. These shows have been a huge hit with guests, featuring stunning visual effects, original music, and projections on the castle.

Speaking the castle, its 50th anniversary logo and highlights will be removed in the coming days.

As the 50th anniversary celebration comes to a close, Disney fans can look forward to what's in store for the future of Walt Disney World. The park promises to continue to innovate and surprise guests with new attractions, shows, and experiences, while honoring its legacy and beloved characters.

You won't want to miss what's happening at Walt Disney World in April 2023! From new attractions to special events, the park is buzzing with excitement. Here are the top highlights you can expect:

TRON Lightcycle Run is opening! That's right, the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run attraction is finally opening at Magic Kingdom. Get ready to ride the fastest coaster in Disney history, as you board a lightcycle and speed through the Grid in this futuristic adventure.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is blooming with excitement! The annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is back and better than ever. Marvel at the gorgeous topiaries, sample delicious cuisine, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the park.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is taking off! Be one of the first to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a revolutionary new immersive hotel experience. Live out your Star Wars fantasies as you board the Halcyon, a glamorous starcruiser, and embark on a two-day adventure that will leave you feeling like a Jedi.

Disney Springs is sizzling with new restaurants and shops! Disney Springs is heating up with new dining and shopping options. Indulge in delicious food at the new Morimoto Asia Street Food, or shop for unique finds at the newly opened Disney Style boutique.

