What's the Best First Move When Visiting Disneyland?

Walt's original park remains one of the world's most popular, and a bucket-list destination for theme park fans around the world. But what's the best way to see as much as you can on a trip to Disneyland?

Obviously, you should start your day at the rope drop, aiming to enter the park at least a half hour before its published opening time. But where should you go first?

We have been debating that question over on our Theme Park Insider Discussion Forum: What's the best strategy for visiting Disneyland? Now, I want to put the question up for a vote, to see our readers' collective opinion.

So let's get into it. With Early Entry, Disneyland Resort hotel visitors get a 30 minute head start on Fantasyland and Tomorrowland. For that reason, I have been recommending that visitors head left, to the west side of the park, at rope drop, if they are not staying at the hotels and do not have the advantage of that head start.

But on the forum, reader AJ suggested that heading to Space Mountain first still works to help you save what would be a long wait later in the day by clearing that and Star Tours in the first hour. Then you can head to the west side and get several biggies over there before the crowds get too large. He said that Star Wars Rise of the Resistance is pulling so many people at opening that it is leaving the west side relatively clear for the first couple of hours, allowing you to sneak in the two Tomorrowland time-sucks first.

Personally, I still would rather knock off Indy and Thunder first, then go get Space and Star Tours before coming back for Mansion and Pirates. Get Runaway Railway after lunch, followed by Rise of the Resistance. Then save Fantasyland for the late evening, after the kids have gone to bed.

The only tough one to get, for me, is Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin. Lightning Lane just kills the standby capacity on this attraction, which I estimate is under 500 guests per hour anyway. With the Lightning Lane merge being at the load point, the standby queue today was the second-longest in the park for much of the day, trailing only Rise of the Resistance. With Toontown closing early, usually by 8pm, this is going to be a tough one to fit in an ambitious one-day schedule, unless you go for it right at 10am or whenever Toontown opens.

Our strategy assumes that you will not be buying the Disney Genie+ upgrade to get access to Lightning Lane. While Lightning Lanes can help you experience a lot more attractions in less time, at Disneyland Genie+ is not necessary to be able to enjoy all the top attractions, plus dozens more, in a single day.

If you follow a sound strategy when visiting the park, that is.

So let's get that strategy started.

To see our current strategy, along with our latest reader rankings and a whole bunch of on-ride videos, please visit our Disneyland visitors' guide. And for the latest discounts on multi-day tickets, including a SoCal resident deal on weekday tickets, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

