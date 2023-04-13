Walk Through the World of Jumanji in This New Maze

Walk-through mazes shouldn't just be for Halloween. There's no good reason why theme parks, especially ones that do not have access to Disney and Comcast-sized bank accounts, should not lean into walk-through attractions as another tool in their storytelling workspace.

Italy's Gardaland has opened its second Jumanji-themed attraction in consecutive seasons. Last year's was a dark ride, but this year's is a walk-through. Jumanji The Labyrinth challenges visitors to save the fantasy kingdom by finding their way to the Elephant Temple, the only way to return needed water to Jumanji.

"We are very proud to be able to continue this global collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments and offer our Guests a new Jumanji-branded experience, building on the success of the opening of Jumanji -The Adventure last year, which welcomed more than one million visitors," Gardaland CEO Sabrina De Carvalho said. "The Jumanji experience is synonymous with adventure, imagination, fun, action and play, and is perfectly suited to the fundamental values of Gardaland Park."

On the walk-through, visitors pass through a green vortex to enter the story. Then they face a mirror maze, with more than 40 mirrors, to find their way out to the 180-meter-long jungle labyrinth.



Photos courtesy Gardaland

More than 2,000 plants of 30 species decorate the maze, which at its conclusion holds four animal statues and the entrance to the Elephant Temple, which is the attraction's exit.

In addition to Jumanji The Labyrinth, Gardaland this year has opened a new live show, Nautilus, in the park's Gardaland Theatre.

Inspired by Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas," the production includes LED panels and projection mapping in addition to its stage sets, as well as some self-referential moments when audience reactions will appear on the show's screens.

