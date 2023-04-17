A Theme Park Free-Dining Deal Returns

Visitors to SeaWorld San Diego can get free food all day with a new ticket deal from the park.

SeaWorld's All-Day Dining deal allows you to get an entree, drink, and side or dessert every 90 minutes at select restaurants around the park, with participating locations including Calypso Bay Smokehouse and Manta Pizza. All-Day Dining normally starts at $50 per person, but the upgrade now is available for free on a regularly-priced, specially designated one-day theme park ticket.

Our travel partner has the free-dining deal ticket available now on their SeaWorld tickets page. Tickets are available only for a limited time.

And if you're not all that hungry, our partner is offering up to $42 off other one-day SeaWorld San Diego tickets, too, as well as a kids-free deal. Check the same link above for those offers.

Later this spring, the San Diego park will open its sixth roller coaster, Arctic Rescue, a Intamin family launch coaster that's themed to snowmobiles. That coaster joins last year's Emperor, a Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, as SeaWorld continues to build its portfolio as San Diego's roller coaster capital.

For more ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings for SeaWorld and other top theme parks, please visit our our Theme Park listings page.

