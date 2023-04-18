Disney to Begin Sales for New Vacation Club Resort Next Month

Disney Vacation Club will begin sales for its new The Villas at Disneyland Hotel next month. Point sales will begin for current DVC members on May 2, with sales opening to the public on May 30.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel is the fourth tower at the Disneyland Hotel complex at the Disneyland Resort in California. Nightly hotel bookings are now available for the property, which opens to guests on September 28. For guests using DVC points, a standard view Deluxe Studio, which sleeps up to four people, will cost from 13 to 31 points per night, depending upon the time of year.

Existing DVC members will be able to use their points to book the new rooms at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel starting July 27. That's probably going to snap up a lot of availability at the hotel, so if you are not a DVC member and were thinking about booking the property as a hotel room, do it before July 27.

DVC points at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel reportedly will be priced at $230 per point, which is up from the current direct purchase price of $217 per point now being offered for Aulani, Disney's Riviera Resort and The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The 344-room, 12-story tower will include two-person duo studios inspired by The Jungle Book, four-person deluxe studios inspired by The Princess and the Frog or Sleeping Beauty, and one-bedroom villas for up to five guests and two-bedroom villas for up to nine guests, inspired by Fantasia or The Princess and the Frog.

I will admit that DVC is not among my areas of expertise, so if anyone in DVC, or who has used DVC rental points for a Disney vacation, wants to jump into the comments or Discussion Forum with an analysis, I am sure that many of us would be grateful for that.

