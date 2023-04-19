Pipeline Coaster to Open Next Month at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando announced today that its new, next-generation stand-up coaster will open next month.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will open sometime in May, SeaWorld revealed today onm its social media. The Bolliger & Mabillard surf coaster will reach a top speed of 60 mph along its 2,950 feet of track, which will top out at 110 feet tall.

With train floors designed to look like giant surfboards, Pipeline will feature stand-up "seats" that "bounce" to simulate the action of surfing on waves. You can see the ride in action in the concept video released by the park last year:

SeaWorld previously announced that its DarKoaster roller coaster will open in May at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, as well. And the company's biggest opening next month will be the debut of SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 23. We're still awaiting specific opening dates for the two coasters in the U.S., however.

