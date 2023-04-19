Pipeline Coaster to Open Next Month at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando announced today that its new, next-generation stand-up coaster will open next month.
Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will open sometime in May, SeaWorld revealed today onm its social media. The Bolliger & Mabillard surf coaster will reach a top speed of 60 mph along its 2,950 feet of track, which will top out at 110 feet tall.
With train floors designed to look like giant surfboards, Pipeline will feature stand-up "seats" that "bounce" to simulate the action of surfing on waves. You can see the ride in action in the concept video released by the park last year:
SeaWorld previously announced that its DarKoaster roller coaster will open in May at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, as well. And the company's biggest opening next month will be the debut of SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 23. We're still awaiting specific opening dates for the two coasters in the U.S., however.
This looks like a fun coaster. I've never been on anything quite like this. I do hope that Sea World does realize it is in Orlando and doesn't just focus on coasters as their new attractions. They're fun of course but more family friendly attractions such as Infinity Falls would be nice. I know Antarctica wasn't what they anticipated but something similar, but better, is worth a shot. A lot of Central Florida's visitors are families and a coaster park may struggle to attract a large number of visitors.
So here's hoping their next ride is more rideable for a family!
SWO are already clearing ground by Antarctica for the 2024 coaster, so it's clear what direction they are going to take.
Anyway, pfft to Pipeline. Breaking news yesterday is RMC are retracking Mine Blower at Fun Spot ... now that is newsworthy.
Very curious to hear the reviews on this…