Jeff Shell Out as CEO at NBCUniversal

Jeff Shell is out as head of NBCUniversal, effective immediately.

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast announced today that Shell will leave the company immediately following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

In the statement released by the company, Shell said, "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

Shell replaced former NBCUniversal CEO (and one-time Disney executive) Steve Burke in 2020. Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury - who oversees Universal Studios' theme parks around the world - had reported to Shell.

Comcast has not announced Shell's replacement. For now, Shell's direct reports are reporting to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh.

