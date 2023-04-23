Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Jeff Shell Out as CEO at NBCUniversal

April 23, 2023, 2:37 PM · Jeff Shell is out as head of NBCUniversal, effective immediately.

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast announced today that Shell will leave the company immediately following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

In the statement released by the company, Shell said, "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

Shell replaced former NBCUniversal CEO (and one-time Disney executive) Steve Burke in 2020. Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury - who oversees Universal Studios' theme parks around the world - had reported to Shell.

Comcast has not announced Shell's replacement. For now, Shell's direct reports are reporting to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh.

For more theme park industry news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
April 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM

Well this is definitely not the kind of news you want dropping before an earnings call on Thursday.

Aaronupsidasium
Aaron McMahon
April 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM

This guy’s biggest accomplishment was putting Trolls 2 on VOD in April 2020.

_Postcott_
_Postcott_
April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM

Lasted longer than Chapek lol

thecolonel
thecolonel
April 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM

Even at Universal your can't bang your minions.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Fire Shuts Down Popular Disneyland Spectacular

Fire Shuts Down Popular Disneyland Spectacular

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Weekly Newsletter