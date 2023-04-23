Fire Shuts Down Popular Disneyland Spectacular

The big moment in Disneyland's Fantasmic! nighttime spectacular got too big last night. The Maleficent dragon caught fire, bringing an early end to the show and likely closing it for a while.

Thousands of Disneyland visitors caught the moment and posted it to social media when it happened last night.

Attentive viewers noticed before the mishap that Maleficent appeared to be leaking fluid, which then caught fire. Disney's fire abatement systems kicked in, and Anaheim firefighters also responded to the scene. All Disney cast members were evacuated from the show platform on Tom Sawyer Island, and no injuries were reported.

Fantasmic! is off the Disneyland show schedule for today, and Tom Sawyer Island also is listed as closed. When Fantasmic! returns, it likely will be in "B" mode, without the inflatable Maleficent figure, which was once nicknamed "Murphy" (as in Murphy's Law) for all the problems it has had over the years.

Disney fans might remember that this is not the first time that one of Disney's theme park Maleficent dragons had caught fire on stage. The steampunk-inspired Maleficent float burned during a performance of the Festival of Fantasy parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2018. [Float catches fire during Walt Disney World parade] A rebuilt Maleficent returned to the parade about eight months later.

There's obviously no timeline yet for the dragon's return to Disneyland's Fantasmic! But the show can, and often does, run in a "B" mode without the inflatable, substituting a projected dragon for the show's climatic scene. You can see that version in one of our Fantasmic! show videos.

