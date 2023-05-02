Discover 'The Kingdom of Beer' in a New Brand Experience

Like drinking around EPCOT's World Showcase? A new attraction has opened for themed entertainment fans who would like to take things to the ultimate level and drink around the world, literally.

Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience has opened in Prague. It's the latest brand home experience from BRC Imagination Arts, which previously developed Absolut Home in Sweden, the Heineken Experience in Amsterdam, Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh, and Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. And if you need a break from the adult beverages on your global drinking tour, BRC worked on the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, too.

"The first batch of Pilsner Urquell was brewed on October 5, 1842. Now - 180 years later - we are bringing the full story of Pilsner lager to Prague through the Pilsner Urquell Experience," Rudolf Šlehofer, Craft and Heritage Director at Plzenský Prazdroj, the brewery that produces Pilsner Urquell, said.

"Beer is a huge part of the city’s culture so we wanted to tell the story of not only Pilsner Urquell, a Czech icon, but also the larger story of beer coming to Europe and the Czech Republic," Christian Lachel, Chief Creative Officer for BRC Imagination Arts, said. "Guests are invited to discover the origins of first ever golden pilsner, how it’s crafted today, how to pour it perfectly (with foam, the Czech way), and much more."

Set within a historic heritage structure on Prague's Wenceslas Square, the 90-minute The Original Tour [starting at CZK 490, or US$22.84] includes a multimedia look at the beer's history, a 360-degree interactive game zone, and a Pilsner Urquell tasting in the Beer Hall.



Photo courtesy The Original Beer Experience

"We developed a new state-of-the-art audio guide system with Tonwelt that allows guests to experience the brand home story in eight different languages simultaneously. The devices are over the ear, but not on the ear, which allows for visitors to still engage and have conversations with friends and family," Lachel said.

"We’re also excited to host live performances, or what we call ‘Tapster Shows’ in our Beer Hall, which activate the space with trivia, songs, celebrations, and Tapster competitions. This ensures every visitor leaves having had an authentic Czech bar experience."

Timed tickets are available on the Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience website.

Previously:

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)