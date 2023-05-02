Who Wants a Free Ride to a Theme Park?

Here is an idea that I would love to see more theme parks copy. Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering guests a free roundtrip drive to its parks from anywhere in Dubai.

The deal is available via discount codes for Careem, an app used throughout the Middle East that includes car-hire service. Guests can get the discount code when buying four tickets using the 'Ride On Us' special offer on the Dubai Parks website.

Guests may get one return trip per day per family and must book at least 24 hours in advance. And pick up and drop off is available within Dubai only, so no free trips over from the neighboring Abu Dhabi attractions. The offer takes effect today and is subject to car availability.

Dubai Parks and Resorts includes the movie-themed Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai theme parks. Located nearly 40 miles south of the Dubai airport, the resort is accessible by bus that connects with Dubai's train system, but a private car will get you there quicker.

Dubai is the second-most-visited city in the world, behind Paris, according to a recent report, but its theme parks haven't drawn the numbers of other area attractions. Free drives to the park eliminate one expense that might have stood in the way of tourists visiting the parks, which are located a fair distance away from other Dubai attractions.

And, speaking from the perspective of a selfish tourist, it would be a nice perk for other parks around the world to offer. Especially if it helps tip the scale away from the expense of having to rent a car to accommodate a theme park visit.

Replies (3)