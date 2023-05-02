First Look On Ride at Cedar Point's New Coaster

Who's ready for a wild ride on a Wild Mouse?

Cedar Point's wonderful Director of Communications, Tony Clark, braved the early-season elements today to share with us a first look at the on-ride experience for the park's new Wild Mouse - a Zamperla Twister Coaster that will debut with the park's season opening this weekend.

Zamperla says that no two rides will be the same on this model, so I am going to suggest that maybe a full load of four passengers won't be quite as wild as just Tony sitting out in a edge seat by himself. We'll see.

Wild Mouse anchors a new The Boardwalk area, which also will include the new Grand Pavilion, a recreation of the 1888 original that will feature a new restaurant and a waterfront bar with viewing decks of Lake Erie and the park. Stay tuned for more from the park this weekend!

