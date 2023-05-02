First Look On Ride at Cedar Point's New Coaster

Who's ready for a wild ride on a Wild Mouse?
Cedar Point's wonderful Director of Communications, Tony Clark, braved the early-season elements today to share with us a first look at the on-ride experience for the park's new Wild Mouse - a Zamperla Twister Coaster that will debut with the park's season opening this weekend.
Zamperla says that no two rides will be the same on this model, so I am going to suggest that maybe a full load of four passengers won't be quite as wild as just Tony sitting out in a edge seat by himself. We'll see.
Wild Mouse anchors a new The Boardwalk area, which also will include the new Grand Pavilion, a recreation of the 1888 original that will feature a new restaurant and a waterfront bar with viewing decks of Lake Erie and the park. Stay tuned for more from the park this weekend!
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I appreciate that CP is trying to become a more well-rounded family destination as opposed to just a giant amusement park with big roller coasters. Sadly the 2022-2023 seasons are sacrificial lambs as they are going without two of their best coasters (one of which not coming back, but it makes sense with TTD getting a back spike). The park won't really feel complete until TTD is open again.
It will be interesting to see what happens to their attendance in 2024 when they once have the marketing power of having the world's tallest and fastest coaster.