A New Look and a New Ride Coming to California Park

California's Great America is refreshing one of its lands for the 2023 season.

The Santa Clara park's County Fair is becoming NorCal County Fair this year, with a reopening for the land planned for May 26. Barney Oldfield Speedway will get a makeover into Barney Oldfield's Redwood Rally, with scenic updates and an extended track.

"Drivers are transported back in time with cars replicating the earliest roadsters... passing over a dozen billboards and signage of California landmarks," the park said in its press release describing the updates.

The land's Games Gallery also is getting a new look to fit within the improved visual style for NorCal County Fair. Later this summer, the park will install a Zamperla WindstarZ called Pacific Gliders next to Barney Oldfield's Redwood Rally.

Here is a concept walk-through rendering for the land:

