Wet Weather Means a Dry Quarter for Cedar Fair

California's rainy winter washed away any hope for a profitable first quarter at Cedar Fair this year. The amusement park operator reported a 27% drop in attendance for the three-month period ending March 26, compared with the same period in 2022. That's despite Cedar Fair parks being open for 31 more days this year.

Most Cedar Fair theme parks are closed for the season during the first quarter of the year, so Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm dominated the company's performance for the period, as it is open for the full three months. But wave after wave of storms kept many fans in the area home, instead.

Those who did make it to the park spent more, with Knott's Peanuts Celebration and Boysenberry Festival driving in-park spending, which rose nearly 10%, to $64.47 per visitor for the quarter. Overall, however, revenue dropped 14% year-over-year, to $84.554 million. With rising operating costs, the company's net loss for the first quarter rose 52%, to $134.546 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $101 million.

Historically, the company only records about five percent of its annual attendance and net revenue in the first quarter, Cedar Fair said, so losses are routine for the period. Carowinds and Kings Dominion expanded their calendars into the quarter this year, but the rain at Knott's and California's Great America made 2023 an especially tough opening for Cedar Fair.

Looking ahead, flagship park Cedar Fair opens for the season this weekend, with a new Wild Mouse spinning coaster to offer fans, while the weather should get better in California. (Though it was pouring rain in the Los Angeles area again this morning. Sigh.)



"We are encouraged by early season guest spending levels which are pacing well ahead of last year, driven by higher pricing for admissions and continued strong spending on food and beverage, and merchandise," CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "As we fully reopen all our parks between now and Memorial Day, we are confident we will continue to build on the momentum we achieved last year."

