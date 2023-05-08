The End of the 7am Rush at Disney?

Anyone who has visited the Walt Disney World Resort recently likely is familiar with the 7am rush. That's when guests can start buying Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane reservations for the day. With Lightning Lane reservations booking swiftly on many dates, guests must set their alarms to be on the official My Disney Experience app before 7am in order to try to get what they want when sales open.

But now Disney is working on plans to allow guests to buy those products in advance, eliminating the need for the 7am rush when visiting the parks. Disney is not releasing details yet, but did make the commitment to providing advance Disney Genie+ planning and Individual Lightning Lane selections in its new dump today.

"Our goal is to give you the opportunity to spend less time planning in the park and more time enjoying your visit with friends and family," Disney said in its press release.

Back in the Fastpass days, fans could book those ride reservations weeks in advance of their visit. And on the west coast, Disneyland visitors can purchase Disney Genie+ in advance of their visit with ticket combination deals. (You can find those, along with other discounts, on our partner's Disneyland tickets page.)

Here are the other stories from today:

