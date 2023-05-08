Disney World to Remove More Reservation Requirements

Guests with dated Walt Disney World tickets no longer will have to make the extra step of booking a theme park reservation to use them, starting with visits on January 9, 2024.

In addition, Walt Disney World will add "Good to Go" dates for its annual passholders when they also will no longer have to make advance reservations to enter the parks, starting sometime in 2024. Disney World last month opened its parks after 2pm to annual passholders without park reservations, with the exception of Magic Kingdom on weekends.

Like many other parks, Walt Disney World introduced park reservations when it reopened following the pandemic lockdowns in order to manage capacity. Most parks now have abandoned those requirements, though Disneyland in California is continuing with them and guests with undated Walt Disney World tickets (such as group tickets) and annual passholders on some dates will continue to need to make reservations to enter the parks.

For annual passholders, Good to Go dates may vary by park and pass blockout dates will continue to apply, as they do now. This change will be similar to the old Flex Pass system that Disneyland introduced before the pandemic. That was the first major implementation of advance reservation requirements for Disney theme park tickets, though it also included Good to Go dates where reservations were not required.

In other news today, Walt Disney World also announced the return of its dining plans in 2024. See Disney Dining Plans Are Returning in 2024.

