Knott's Coaster Delayed as Fiesta Village Sets Return Date

The reimagined Fiesta Village will debut at Knott's Berry Farm on May 26, even though its signature attraction will not reopen this summer, the park announced today.

"Due to construction delays, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will not open with Fiesta Village this summer. An opening date has not been scheduled at this time," Knott's said in its press release announcing Fiesta Village's opening date. Known for its flywheel launch, the Schwarzkopf Shuttle Loop Coaster formerly was called Montezooma's Revenge.

Meanwhile, the new Fiesta Village this summer will feature a nighttime street party called Calle Celebración on select nights. The show will feature music, dancing and giant colorful puppets.

Knott's has revamped the food offerings in Fiesta Village, as well. Casa California will serve burritos, birria quesadillas, tamales, while drinks will be on the menu at Cantina Del Sur. Baja Taqueria will offer fish tacos, with a variety of topped fries, including carne asada fries at Papas Mexicanas.

The park's Flavors of Summer food festival will expand into Fiesta Village, too, with "Sabor de Fiesta" booths serving items such as potato and chorizo tacos, micheladas, and elotes.

Also on May 26, Ghost Town Alive will return for the summer season on select dates, along with Knott's Summer Nights.

