Walt Disney World to Open New Sushi Restaurant in EPCOT

Walt Disney World today revealed the replacement for Tokyo Dining in EPCOT's Japan pavilion.
Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will open this summer on the second floor of the World Showcase pavilion, in the old Tokyo Dining space. The new table service restaurant will feature an open sushi bar and grill, serving small plates and shared dishes along with sushi and teppan items. Here are the menu items that Disney shared today in its announcement.
No specific dates yet on when reservations will open for Shiki-Sai. The restaurant joins Teppan Edo and Takumi-Tei as well as the quick service Katsura Grill and the Kabuki Cafe stand in World Showcase's Japan pavilion.
