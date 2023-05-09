Walt Disney World to Open New Sushi Restaurant in EPCOT

Walt Disney World today revealed the replacement for Tokyo Dining in EPCOT's Japan pavilion.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will open this summer on the second floor of the World Showcase pavilion, in the old Tokyo Dining space. The new table service restaurant will feature an open sushi bar and grill, serving small plates and shared dishes along with sushi and teppan items. Here are the menu items that Disney shared today in its announcement.

Sushi:

Kobore Sushi: negi toro and nakaochi tuna paired with salmon roe and green onion

Tokyo Negi Roll: green onion tempura rolled with tuna tataki and topped with jalapeno aïoli, shredded carrot, and sliced jalapeno

Funamori: sashimi and sushi arranged on a boat-shaped platter

The Monster Roll

Small plates:

Karaage Chicken

Salmon Misoyaki

Tomato Salad with Avocado

Grilled items:

Okonomiyaki: savory pancake filled with shredded cabbage and bacon, and topped with okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, bonito flakes, and pickled ginger.

No specific dates yet on when reservations will open for Shiki-Sai. The restaurant joins Teppan Edo and Takumi-Tei as well as the quick service Katsura Grill and the Kabuki Cafe stand in World Showcase's Japan pavilion.

