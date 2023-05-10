SeaWorld San Diego to Rebrand Play Area as 'Rescue Jr'

When San Diego's Sesame Place opened last year, I asked SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake what the new park might mean for the long-standing Sesame Street Bay of Play area across town at SeaWorld.

"As we open Sesame Place here, we are continuing to evaluate Sesame Street IP in our SeaWorld park, and we'll make a decision as we move forward which way we want to go with that," Lake said then. [See Why Make the Change to Sesame Place?]

Today, we got an answer. SeaWorld San Diego has announced that it is retheming the former Sesame Street Bay of Play to... Rescue Jr - an "interactive play area dedicated to marine animal rescue and conservation," according to the park's press release.

That's right. SeaWorld's new IP to replace Sesame Street in San Diego is SeaWorld itself.



Concept art courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

In the revamped area, visitors will be able to meet SeaWorld Rescue Team members in person and hear about ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate animals at the park. In addition, the land will include:

Rescue Bay Splash Zone: Water play area

Rescue Training Obstacle Course: Dry play area, featuring Nautical Net Climb, Breakwater Bounce, and Tadpole Play

Play Yard: Another dry area, with "talk tubes to receive the rescue calls, a mini obstacle course made of smaller crawl and climb elements to simulate the challenges of conducting a rescue, and playground puzzles and mazes matching sea life and their habitats to symbolize the animal returns," according to the park.

Mini Rescuer Training Zone: Soft play area for younger childrem

Rescue Garage: With former rescue vehicles, including a pickup truck and dinghy boat

The land also will have new names and themes for its three carnival rides:

Tidepool Twist: the former Abby's Sea Star Spin

Rescue Riders: the former Elmo's Flying Fish

Rescue Rafter: the former Oscar's Rockin' Eel

"Rescue Jr is a fun and exciting way for our younger guests to learn about the animal rescue that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year," Lake said. "No matter how young, my hope is that all guests come away with a better understanding of how important it is to be a part of protecting the animals around us and maybe we can be the spark that ignites a passion in kids to become animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians or conservationists."

Rescue Jr will open later this spring. For discounted tickets, starting at $68, please visit our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

