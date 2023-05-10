Revenue, Income Up at Disney's Theme Parks

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products reported a 17% increase in revenue to $7.776 billion in the three months ending April 1, 2023. Operating income was up 23% for the segment in the period - to $2.166 billion, partially offsetting a 42% drop in income for Disney's media and distribution segment.

With the Parks segment, operating income was up 10% at Disney's domestic theme parks and the Disney Cruise Line, to $1.519 billion, while income rose to $156 million at the international parks, up from a loss of $268 million in the prior year quarter, when some parks were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

"Results at our domestic parks and resorts were slightly unfavorable to the prior-year quarter, as a decrease at Walt Disney World Resort was largely offset by growth at Disneyland Resort," Disney said in its earnings report.

"The decrease at Walt Disney World Resort was due to higher costs, partially offset by increased volumes. Higher costs reflected cost inflation, increased expenses associated with new guest offerings and higher depreciation. The increase in volumes was due to attendance growth and higher occupied room nights. Increased operating income at Disneyland Resort resulted from growth in attendance and guest spending, partially offset by higher costs. Higher guest spending was due to increases in average ticket prices and average daily hotel room rates. The increase in costs was primarily due to higher operations support costs and increased costs associated with new guest offerings."

The investor conference call that followed today’s earnings release mostly focused on Disney+ and the company’s announced plans to create a single app for viewers who subscribe to the bundle with both Disney+ and Hulu, but when asked about the legal situation with the state of Florida, CEO Bob Iger responded.

And boy, did he respond.

“First of all, I think the case that we filed last month made our position and the facts very clear, and that is really that this is about one thing and one thing only - and that is retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation. We believe that in us taking that position, we are merely exercising our right to free speech,” Iger said.

“This is not about special privileges or a level playing field, or Disney in any way using its leverage around the state of Florida. But since there's been a lot said about special districts and the arrangement that we have, I want to set the record straight on that, too. There are about 2,000 special districts in Florida - most were established to foster investment development, where we were one of them. It basically made it easier for us and others to do business in Florida, and we built a business that employs, as we said before, over 75,000 people, and attracts tens of millions of people to the state.

“So while it is easy to say that the Reedy Creek special district that was established for us over 50 years ago benefited us, it is misleading to not also consider how much Disney benefited the state of Florida. We are also not the only company operating a special district. The Daytona Speedway, it has one. So do The Villages, which is a permanent retirement community and there are countless others. So if the goal is leveling the playing field and the uniform application of the law, government oversight of special districts needs to occur or be applied to all special districts.

“There's also a false narrative that we have been fighting to protect tax breaks as part of this. But in fact we are the largest taxpayer in Central Florida paying over $1.1 billion in state and local taxes last year alone. We pay more taxes, specifically more real estate taxes, as a result of that special district. And we all know there was no concerted effort to do anything to dismantle what was once called Reedy Creek special district until we spoke out in the legislation. So this is plainly a matter of retaliation while the rest of the Florida special districts continue operating basically as they were.

“It’s also important for us to say our primary goal has always been to be able to continue to do exactly what we have been doing there, which is investing in Florida. We are proud of the tourism industry that we created, and we want to continue delivering the best possible experience for quests going forward. We never wanted and we certainly never expected to be in the position of having to defend our business interests in federal court, particularly having such a terrific relationship with the state as we have had for more than 50 years. And as I mentioned on our shareholder call we have a huge opportunity to continue to invest in Florida. I noted that our plans are to invest $17 billion over the next 10 years, which is what the state should want us to do. We operate responsibly. We pay our fair share of taxes. We employ thousands of people and, by the way, we pay them above the minimum wage - substantially above the minimum wage dictated by the state of Florida. We also provide them with great benefits and free education.

“So, I'm going to finish what is obviously kind of a long answer by asking one question: Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes, or not?"

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)