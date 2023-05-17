Disneyland pitches a big payday for Anaheim

Disneyland Resort leaders continued their pitch today for more planning flexibility with a presentation at the Grand Californian to more than 300 local business and community leaders.

It's the latest in a series of community meetings about the resort's DisneylandForward proposal, which would replace the 20-plus-year-old rules that govern where Disney can build what on its Anaheim property.

The City of Anaheim is preparing an environmental impact report on the proposal, which would allow Disney to build attractions on space currently reserved for use as parking lots. DisneylandForward also would allow Disney to mix theme park and hotel development, building new rooms inside its parks, which is not allowed under the current rules.

DisneylandForward would not expand the number of hotel rooms and acreage of theme park attractions that Disney is allowed to develop. Disneyland already is permitted to develop more hotels and attractions that it has been able to fit into its current land use plan.

But if Disneyland were to be able to develop its full number of permitted hotel rooms and attraction space, that would generate a massive economic boom for the City of Anaheim, according to an economic impact report commissioned by Disneyland and presented during the OC Forum lunch meeting today.

Dr. Anil Puri of Cal State Fullerton said that the Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting's report estimated that a full build-out of Disneyland permitted entitlements would result in the addition of 28,352 ongoing jobs in the city. For context, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock today announced that the resort now employs more than 34,000 cast members - more than it did before the pandemic closed the resort in March 2020.

Puri also said that the report forecast that the Disneyland Resort building all of its permitted entitlements would result in $244 million annually in additional Anaheim Resort Area tax revenue, which is more than a 100% increase over pre-pandemic tax income from the resort area.

Puri's report also said that each billion dollars that Disneyland spends on new attractions at the resort generates an additional $253 million in economic output annually for Anaheim.

Disneyland officials said in a press briefing following this afternoon's presentation that they see DisneylandForward as an agreement between the resort and the city that will guide Disneyland's development for the next 30-40 years.

The presentation of a draft environmental impact report will be the next big step for DisneylandForward, followed by a public comment period before the proposal goes to Anaheim's planning commission and ultimately its city council for approval. Disneyland officials said that they hope to get to that sometime in 2024.

