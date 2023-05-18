Walt Disney World to close Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

Disney's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage this fall. Walt Disney World announced today that it will be closing its ambitious, role-playing, cruise-like Star Wars experience, after just over a year of operation.
Star Wars Galatic Starcruiser's final voyage will board September 28, concluding on September 30. Disney will be contacting passengers booked on the Halycon after that date to arrange an earlier booking, if available and desired. To accommodate those guests, Disney is pausing booking on the Starcruiser until May 26.
Set aboard the Halycon - a Chandrilla Star Lines vessel that Disney's backstory said was the honeymoon destination for Leia Organa and Han Solo - Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser was much more than the "Star Wars hotel" that went viral when Disney first announced its plans. A two-night, cruise-like experience, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser invites guests to become characters in the Star Wars universe, interacting with cast members playing Halycon aboard the "ship."
A "port call" to Batuu - the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in nearby Disney's Hollywood Studios - was included with the all-inclusive Starcruiser experience. Russell Meyer detailed the entire Galactic Starcruiser experience during its February 2022 press preview in several articles and videos that we have posted at themeparkinsider.com/starcruiser.
Haters likely will call Starcruiser an overpriced failure. But the experience sold out most dates for its first months and continues to enjoy solid booking numbers. So why is Disney closing it?
A Disney World spokesperson called Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser a "premium, boutique experience." And that was its problem. Disney does not do "boutique."
With just 100 rooms available for booking, the Starcruiser represented less than half a percent of the Walt Disney World Resort's on-site room inventory. Yes, bookings cost thousands of dollars per person, but Disney likely spent far more money per visitor running the Galactic Starcruiser than for any other property in its portfolio. Even if fully booked, the Starcruiser was just too small for a huge company like Disney to run as anything more than a vanity project.
And under Bob Iger's leadership, Disney strives for blockbusters - not boutique.
That said, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser featured some of the hardest-working, most creative and enthusiastic cast members at the Walt Disney World Resort. And Disney's Imagineers and show production staff developed innovations for the project that have won multiple industry awards. The experience won some of Disney World's highest guest satisfaction ratings, too. So it would seem obvious for Disney to apply elements from the Galactic Starcruiser experience to other theme park, hotel, and Disney Cruise line experiences going forward.
Disney has released this message: "We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."
@TH Creative: Thing is, they keep talking on that and yet still low unemployment and good job market. It can just be how this was faulty from the start because of ultra-high price way beyond the range of many of the fandom they wanted.
As pointed out a shame as the cast members gave it their all but just chalk it up as a very expensive if ambitious failure.
What do you think will happen with SW:GS? Could the hotel portion be eliminated, with SW:GS transitioning into an upcharge day attraction for all guests of Galaxy's Edge? Or would it make more sense to increase the hotel portion and convert SW:GS into a more traditional WDW hotel with Star Wars theming. It seems wasteful to tear it down after just one year of use.
I'd say just retheme it to a SW hotel best move.
A Disney rep said that no decision has been made about the future of the Starcruiser property.
@MikeW - I would agree that conventional wisdom was that it was "ultra expensive" but I'm not sure that conclusion is accurate. Two nights stay in a hotel, food, entertainment and theme park access included. A one-of-a-kind experience. If it was overpriced the excess would've been measured in hundreds of dollars and not thousands of dollars.
I think one of the reasons behind the decision is that operationally they couldn't make it work on a consistent basis -- which probably made staffing a real headache.
Side note: I am glad we have Russell's peerless series on the hotel. By no means a Disney fanboy, Russell's written assessment was impressive by any standard.
Oh I did enjoy that a lot. As he says, the cast members giving their all for the experience.
Sounds like it was fun while it lasted. There is just not enough Star Wars fans okay with the new trilogy AND also having that kind of discretionary income to spend.
I fully expect the space to be used somehow as a small themed hotel or some sort of upcharge event that lasts a few hours.
I don't see this as a failure. It was never likely to be a 'forever' experience in the way that the main theme parks are. Anything as niches as this has a limited market and limited appeal. That it has run for a year is good. Disney will have learnt a lot about interactive experiences and we can maybe expect to see some of those lessons start to filter into the parks.
At the end of the day Disney stepped up where no other theme park did. Over to you Universal....
Another BIG RED FLAG regarding Disney's confidence in the world economy. Quoting the_man2 from his TPI discussion thread titled 'Florida theme parks - recession indicator': "I think this is an indicator that the economy is finally starting to slow down and headed for a recession later this year and 2024. While I certainly don't think everything is going to fall apart like in 2008, there has been talk for years now that once the COVID a period of stagflation and then finally a recession.
If I were a theme park owner/operator, I'd sure be sleeping better at night knowing my attractions are fully built and not halfway home in the middle of a stalled economy and a massive labor shortage.