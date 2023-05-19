Hersheypark sets opening date for Wildcat's Revenge coaster

Hersheypark has set an official opening date for its Rocky Mountain Construction coaster, Wildcat's Revenge. And the park has dropped some drone footage of the ride's first test run, too.

The park announced today that Wildcat's Revenge will open to the public on June 2. Debuting 100 years after the park's original Wild Cat coaster, Wildcat's Revenge will be the first RMC production in the state of Pennsylvania.

RMC has put down 3,510 feet of red steel track upon a black steel and wood structure that shares some of the remaining wood from the latest, 1996 GCI iteration of Wildcat. With a 140-foot lift hill dropping 82 degrees into a top speed of 62 mph, Wildcat's Revenge will put riders through four inversions during their ride time.

For an aerial view of what to expect on the coaster, check out the park's drone video:

We also earlier posted a rendered front row POV video for Wildcat's Revenge.

Stay tuned for opening day coverage and a review.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)