No Fantasmic this summer at Disneyland

Disneyland will not bring back its Fantasmic! nighttime spectacular this summer.

The show has been closed since last month, when fire engulfed the Maleficent character, forcing an immediate stop to the performance. [Fire Shuts Down Popular Disneyland Spectacular] All cast members were evacuated safely from the show area.

Disneyland has run a "B mode" show without the practical Maleficent character on windy evenings, so the prop itself is not required to run Fantasmic. But with a fire destroying the dragon inflatable and damaging its platform, Disneyland has not been able to stage Fantasmic! at all since the mishap. And now, Disneyland has extended the show's closure.

"Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we've made the difficult decision to put Fantasmic! on hiatus through at least Labor Day," Disneyland said in a statement. "Teams are actively exploring alternate entertainment offerings for guests this summer and we look forward to sharing more soon."

Let the speculation begin as to what those "alternate entertainment offerings" might be. The September-December period has replaced the summer months as the high season at Disneyland, so the park could use a solid promotion to engage visitors in Fantasmic's absence. Yet another revival of the Main Street Electrical Parade would seem the easiest to substitute, though some of us might dream of a return for Paint the Night instead.

