Worlds of Fun pushes Zambezi Zinger opening date

Worlds of Fun's revived Zambezi Zinger roller coaster will not be opening to the public tomorrow, as previously announced.

The Kansas City-area Cedar Fair theme park announced today on its social media that it is pushing back the opening date for the Great Coasters International production.

"Zambezi Zinger is almost ready to go, we just need some more time to get everything ready," the park announced on its social media. "Our teams are working through final testing on the new steel-wood hybrid coaster. We look forward to announcing the new opening date soon, along with the rescheduled Season Passholder experience on Zambezi Zinger. We promise it will be worth the wait!"

Carrying the name of the old Schwarzkopf coaster that ran at the park until 1997, GCI's new Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid coaster with 2,482 feet on a steel and wood frame, with a top speed of 45 mph, but it keeps the original's iconic spiral lift hill design. GCI released a front-row on-ride POV video earlier this month.

In other roller coaster opening news, SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline the Surf Coaster opens officially to all on Saturday. Here is our review, including on-ride POV and RPOV videos: Catch a Wave on SeaWorld's Next-Gen Stand-Up Coaster.

Across the country in California, SeaWorld San Diego has not yet announced an official opening date for its Arctic Rescue coaster, but it has sent invitations for a media preview on June 1, so expect an official opening date reveal soon.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)