Fresh looks and news from Disneyland's new Pixar-themed hotel

The first Pixar-themed hotel in the United States will be complete by this winter, the Disneyland Resort revealed today.

The Pixar Place Hotel is the new name and identity for the former Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.



All concept images courtesy Disneyland

The Paradise Pier name became extraneous when Disney California Adventure rethemed that land as Pixar Pier back in 2018. [See Did Disney succeed or fail with its Pixar Pier? for my review when that land opened.] Last year, Disneyland President Ken Potrock announced that the Pixar retheme would extend to the hotel across the street.

The hotel has remained open during its transformation, and Disneyland today shared some fresh concept images of what guests will find when the changes are complete, starting with the hotel's lobby and check-in area.

A new Finding Nemo-inspired splash pad and water slide will open for hotel guests this summer. Crush will top the 186-foot-long water slide.

Later this year, the hotel will open a new family play court next to the pool deck, too, with references to several Pixar short films.

And the hotel's restaurant will become a Great Maple, which now has locations in Pasadena, Newport Beach, and San Diego. (Yeah, even though it's in Pasadena, I haven't eaten there, so I have no opinion to report on it.)

