Pipeline the Surf Coaster Opens Officially to All

SeaWorld Orlando this morning officially opened its new Pipeline the Surf Coaster to all park guests.

I reviewed the coaster during a media preview earlier this month: Catch a Wave on SeaWorld's Next-Gen Stand-Up Coaster. Since then, the next-generation Bolliger & Mabillard stand-up coaster has been open for previews to the park's passholders.

This morning, SeaWorld webcast an opening ceremony for the ride, which is the park's seventh coaster and the first B&M stand-up to open in over 20 years.

