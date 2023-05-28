Watch the first look, on ride POV for Arctic Rescue

Got enough new roller coaster videos to watch lately? Of course not!
SeaWorld San Diego has just released a first look, on-ride, front row POV video for its new roller coaster, Arctic Rescue.
The Intamin family launch coaster opens officially on Friday. It will be available for passholder previews early this week (check your email), and I will be there Thursday for a media preview, too.
The indoor station and that blue Intamin track certainly remind me of the wild ride that I took last week on SeaWorld's new Intamin launch coaster in Abu Dhabi (here is that must-see POV), but with a build restriction of 30 feet tall and a top speed of 40 mph, with no inversions, this is definitely a family coaster. Check in later this week for a full review after I get my first ride.
I wound up getting a chance to go check out Arctic Rescue during today's pass preview. Overall, I thought the coaster was a fun family ride, but it is definitely on the tame side. Those who have ridden Wave Breaker at SeaWorld San Antonio probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect, as this is essentially a plussed version of that, with a bit more length and nicer surroundings at the expense of a storyline or show elements. While there is a little whip to some of the twists, the ride on the whole is significantly tamer than Manta across the park, and is a good starter coaster that should fit in decently well. The biggest problem to me is the seat and restraint design, which will be tight on larger guests and necessitates a 48" height restriction, excluding many younger riders who would really enjoy the coaster. The other big issue is capacity...with one train today, the ride was averaging about 16 people every 4.5 minutes, and while that will probably be cut down to 2.5 minutes once they've got the second train going, that's still shy of 400 riders per hour (by comparison, Manta pumps out a 20 person train every 1.5-2 minutes). This is going to be one to hit first for at least the summer, and potentially longer if it winds up being as popular as I expect.
Looks like we have another mediocre coaster with a puzzlingly tall height requirement to look forward to in Orlando next year lol.
Whoa this ride is kind of long! Thats pretty cool. Wish there were more arctic themed elements... fake snow, arctic animal animatronics/figures,maybe a wind effect in that tunnel blowing "snow" or something. Nevertheless, this ride seems like a winner and glad the Wild Arctic space didn't sit ride-less to long.