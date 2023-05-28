Watch the first look, on ride POV for Arctic Rescue

Got enough new roller coaster videos to watch lately? Of course not!

SeaWorld San Diego has just released a first look, on-ride, front row POV video for its new roller coaster, Arctic Rescue.

The Intamin family launch coaster opens officially on Friday. It will be available for passholder previews early this week (check your email), and I will be there Thursday for a media preview, too.

The indoor station and that blue Intamin track certainly remind me of the wild ride that I took last week on SeaWorld's new Intamin launch coaster in Abu Dhabi (here is that must-see POV), but with a build restriction of 30 feet tall and a top speed of 40 mph, with no inversions, this is definitely a family coaster. Check in later this week for a full review after I get my first ride.

