Splash Mountain wraps its last day at Disneyland

It's lights out for Splash Mountain, which had its last day of operation today at Disneyland.

The "Song of the South"-themed flume ride opened at Disneyland in July 1989 to immediate acclaim. So let these be the lessons of Splash Mountain:

Flume rides are awesome.

Good animatronics beat screen-based animations for telling stories in attraction spaces.

Music always elevates the ride experience.

Splash Mountain brought all three to the table, helping a generation of Disney Parks fall in love, with the attraction later opening at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland. But not even the combination of three great elements could overcome the fact that Splash Mountain was based on an IP so toxic that Disney refused to release it.

Ultimately, Splash Mountain did not redeem the animated characters and music of "Song of the South." Instead, "Song of the South" doomed everything that Disney got right on Splash Mountain.

Fortunately, Disney made the right call to close Splash Mountain (at least in the United States) and proceed with a replacement that will bring together the same flume ride, Audio Animatronics, and music... but this time, with a non-toxic IP, "The Princess and the Frog."

Stayed tuned in the days to come for more details about that replacement, "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," which will open at Disney World and Disneyland next year.

In the meantime, Splash Mountain will live indefinitely at Tokyo Disneyland and in on-ride videos on the Internet.

