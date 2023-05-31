Disneyland sets dates for 2023's Halloween Time return

Halloween Time kicks off September 1 at the Disneyland Resort this year, with tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash going on sale late next month.

The start of Halloween Time means the beginning of the busiest season of the year at Disneyland, as fans crowd the parks for the attraction overlays, decorations, and special food and merchandise that continue through the Holidays at Disneyland Resort event that follows Halloween Time until the end of the year.

Disneyland is bringing back its traditional line-up for Halloween Time, including the attraction overlays Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree, Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, which runs each night after sunset. Plaza de la Familia takes over Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure, featuring A Musical Celebration of Coco and running two extra days after the end of Halloween Time on October 31 to celebrate Día de los Muertos. And Disneyland will run the Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular nightly during Halloween Time, preempting Wondrous Journeys, which will run its last show of the year on August 31. Note that even though Halloween Scream's projections will run nightly, fireworks will go off only on select evenings - usually weekends.

Oogie Boogie Bash returns on September 5 this year for 25 nights, through October 31. The after-hours hard-ticket party at Disney California Adventure again will include free treat trails, character meets, Villains Grove, the Mickey's Trick and Treat show, and the Frightfully Fun Parade.

Tickets will go on sale on Disneyland's website no earlier than 9am PT on June 29, with a limited pre-sale for Magic Key holders starting no earlier than 9am June 27. The event will run on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings and includes admission to Disney California Adventure starting at 3pm, with the party beginning at 6pm and continuing until 11pm. No park reservation beyond having the party ticket is required. Prices range from $134 to $189 this year, depending upon the date.

